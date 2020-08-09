Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $9,180,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FMS shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.