Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,832 Shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GUT. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GUT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

