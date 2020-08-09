Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 656 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PREF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 722.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

