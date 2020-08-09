Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.30.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.