Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,410 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

KL opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

KL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

