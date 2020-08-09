Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,490 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 283.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,596,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.91. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

