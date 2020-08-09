Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,062 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 758.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,295,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,452,000 after purchasing an additional 784,779 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

