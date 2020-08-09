Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,309 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the second quarter worth $100,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a current ratio of 48.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.