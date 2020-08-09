Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,677 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $117.97 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

