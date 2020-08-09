Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,119 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 20.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Post by 72.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Post by 169.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 0.62. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

