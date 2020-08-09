Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 37.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,926.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Rayonier stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

