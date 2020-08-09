Research Analysts Set Expectations for Franks International NV’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franks International in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Franks International’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of FI opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $578.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franks International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franks International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Franks International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Franks International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Franks International by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 214,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $424,904.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,181,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,299,522.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,363. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

