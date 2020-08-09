Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:RVLT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Revolution Lighting Technologies shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 4,030 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

