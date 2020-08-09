RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 211.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 46.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.97%. Equities analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,793.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $68,005 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

