Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 371.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

