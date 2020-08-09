Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Price Target to $32.00

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of CCC opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 125.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,261,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,063 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 51.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,800 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 16.6% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 246.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,373,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

