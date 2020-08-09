Royal Bank of Canada Buys 14,290 Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 348.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 65.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. ValuEngine cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Chimerix Inc has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 923.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimerix Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

