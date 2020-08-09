Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,520 Shares of Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Baudax Bio were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

OTCMKTS:BXRXV opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc develops and markets products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Baudax Bio, Inc operates independently of Recro Pharma, Inc as of November 21, 2019.

