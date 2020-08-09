Royal Bank of Canada Buys Shares of 3,699 Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,512.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.83. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at $567,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $358,959 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

