Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFWM opened at $15.65 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

