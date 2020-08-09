Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 32.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

PING opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $3,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,319.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,752,102 shares of company stock worth $365,368,463. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

