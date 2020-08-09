Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 241,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,486,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANX. National Securities began coverage on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

