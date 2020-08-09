Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 571.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 561,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 275,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 455,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,111 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326,530 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.