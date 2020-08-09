Royal Bank of Canada Has $26,000 Stock Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 329.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 25.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 177.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMHI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.15.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.88). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

