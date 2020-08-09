Royal Bank of Canada Has $27,000 Position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) by 286.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $430.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.33.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVXV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV).

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.