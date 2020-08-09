Royal Bank of Canada Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 307,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Teekay were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 664.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Teekay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 100,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth $62,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of TK stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $258.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $452.49 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

