Royal Bank of Canada Has $28,000 Stake in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 151.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Tobam grew its position in Banco Macro by 210.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 558.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMA opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.00.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

