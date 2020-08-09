Royal Bank of Canada Has $31,000 Stock Position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 407.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

DESP stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $566.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.10. Despegar.com Corp has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DESP. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

