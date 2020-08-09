Royal Bank of Canada Has $31,000 Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 527.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FRGI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.