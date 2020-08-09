Royal Bank of Canada Has $32,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 908,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 503,890 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $76.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

