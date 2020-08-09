Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

NEXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $933.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nexa Resources SA has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.61 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources SA will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

