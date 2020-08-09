Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SP. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 29.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after buying an additional 365,657 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 41.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 436,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 48.8% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $405.26 million, a P/E ratio of -39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.