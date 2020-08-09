Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,723,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,752 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,359,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 134,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,838.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 31.5% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:RRD opened at $1.35 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.48.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.