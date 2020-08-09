Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $30,000 Investment in Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

CCAP opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $334.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. Analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.