Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Titan International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,816,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 420,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 194,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 146,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,642 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Titan International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 976,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

Shares of TWI opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Titan International Inc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

