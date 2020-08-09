Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,099 Shares of Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) by 342.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.79. Union Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.