Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 465 Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Norwood Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 1,618 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,045.50. Insiders have bought a total of 2,279 shares of company stock valued at $57,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

