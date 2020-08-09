Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Position in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,591,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $21,639,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $22,990,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $5,735,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPD alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPD from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $33.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.53 million. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.