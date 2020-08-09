Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SASR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at $488,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Little acquired 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

