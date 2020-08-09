Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,717 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,512.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWBI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $358,959. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

