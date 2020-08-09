Royal Bank of Canada Sells 27,408 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,408 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQST. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.54. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.