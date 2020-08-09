Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,012 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Penn Virginia worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PVAC shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

