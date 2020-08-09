Royal Bank of Canada Sells 876 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QCR were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of QCR by 13.5% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of QCR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $473.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

