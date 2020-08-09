Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.