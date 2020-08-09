Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.34% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $40.75 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

RUSHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

