Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

BFS opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $713.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $309,225.00. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

