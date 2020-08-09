Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.40 ($8.31) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.42).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.55 ($7.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.07. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a one year high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

