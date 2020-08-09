Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHA. Citigroup set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.02) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.42).

SHA opened at €6.55 ($7.35) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($18.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.07.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

