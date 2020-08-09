Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.23

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as low as $1.53. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,141,930 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 million and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

