SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) by 75,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of SemiLEDs worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SemiLEDs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. SemiLEDs Co. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

SemiLEDs Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

